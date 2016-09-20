DOUBTS LUPHOHLO PROJECT TO BE COMPLETE BY OCTOBER

MBABANE – Despite the speedy pace of the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) workers to complete Luphohlo Dam water sourcing project, the company is doubtful it will meet its target deadline of October 31.



This is because some of the material needed for the completion of the project has not been delivered.

SWSC Managing Director (MD) Peter Bhembe pointed out that despite the fact that they had almost all the needed equipment, they were short of other material to swiftly complete the project.



“We needed a tank and we have already placed an order. However, it has not yet been delivered, same with the ladder that will be used to draw water,” said Bhembe.



The MD said the two items needed for the completion of the project might cause a slight delay if they were not delivered on time.

“Otherwise with what we have, and the pace in which our staff is working, it is evident that we want the project completed as soon as possible,” said the MD.



Bhembe said it was imperative to note that the company had not planned to shift its deadline.

In places around Mbabane, where water has been available for the past few days, Bhembe said the company did not implement the rationing of water in certain areas.



“Mangwaneni, Bahai, the Central Business District (CBD) and Mountain Inn did not experience the water rationing exercise,” he said.

Bhembe said this was because they had a project at SWSC Depot, whereby these areas are supplied through water sourced from the Mbabane River.