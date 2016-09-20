MAN FIRED FOR THEFT COMMITS SUICIDE

MBIKWAKHE – The thought of unemployment, hunger and plunging into poverty has led a man to end his life.



This, after a police investigation revealed that he had been stealing work tools and selling them.

Mbuso Simelane was employed at Olvera as a painter. The company specialises in building and renting out houses.

Simelane rented a one-room flat at Mbikwakhe, Matsapha and lived with his girlfriend.



According to impeccable sources, Simelane and two others were arrested a few months ago for stealing tools from their workplace and selling them.

It was gathered that Simelane’s suicide came as a shock as he did no show any signs of distress after he was arrested.



“Together with his accomplices, they had been stealing the tools for a while. We suspect someone tipped the superiors off who then informed the police. They conducted an investigation and found that it was true and they were arrested for theft which resulted in them losing their jobs.

“Although he was obviously hiding it, Simelane was clearly unable to handle losing his job and plunging into poverty, but we did not imagine he would end his life,” said a source.



The sources shared that Simelane would occasionally complain about how difficult life would become after losing his job but no one suspected it would result in him hanging himself.

According to the people who were found at the homestead, on the day Simelane ended his life, he used a green and white rope which is normally used to tie heavy loads.