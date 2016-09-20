MAIDENS ATTACKED, ONE STABBED

MBANGWENI – Two young girls sustained injuries when they were attacked jus after participating in the annual reed dance at Mbangweni Royal Residence.



The bloodied maidens were rushed to the Nhlangano Health Centre where they were treated after one of them was stabbed during the attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday night as the energetic girls were singing and dancing, in celebration of the successful conclusion of the annual Shiselweni Reed Dance.



Terror unfolded while the maidens were having fun next to the tents where they were accommodated.

The unknown man launched his attack, just after 9 pm.



He stabbed one of the girls on the forehead with a sharp wooden object, before hitting another one with a stiletto shoe several times on her head. The victims are aged 21 and 16 years, and the latter is a pupil at Jericho High School.



The unprovoked attack unfolded when a group of boys invaded the girls’ campsite. Their real intentions were not immediately ascertained but some of the girls noticed them fiddling with their blankets.



They tried to chase them away but one of the boys allegedly put up a fight. He was later identified as Bafana Myeni (17) of KoNtshingila.

“He ran straight to the girls and started yelling at one of them. At that point he grasped the wooden knife usually carried by dancing maidens,” said a witness.



The assailant allegedly used the wooden object to stab one of the girls on the forehead.

Most of the girls didn’t know what was happening but those who were at the forefront realised that something bad was happening and raised an alarm.