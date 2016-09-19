WOMAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING, KILLING HUBBY

MBABANE – A perfect day for a couple at Magedzi, Siphofaneni ended on a sad note when the wife stabbed her husband to death after he allegedly demanded food upon their return home after a drinking spree.



It is said they had spent the better part of the day together in the nearest shebeen drinking a traditional grapefruit brew popularly known as ‘lifruit’.

This is one of four other murders have happened this past weekend.

This spine-chilling incident occurred in front of their children aged five, six and 13 as they watched helplessly. They will now live with the trauma of seeing their mother, who is a cane harvester employed by Ngwaleni Investment, plunging a bread knife into their father’s chest.



The bone of contention emanated in the thick of the night when the husband, identified as Nyatsi, allegedly started to demand food from his wife, Thandeka Futhi Mamba. Little did he know that his demand for a ‘last meal’ would result in his death.

The demand did not augur well with Mamba as she failed to comprehend why her husband demanded food from her as they had been together all day long at the shebeen.



Following this demand, an argument ensued, resulting in the couple manhandling each other.

In a statement she recorded with the police, Mamba disclosed that as they were both drunk, they shoved and pushed each other until she fell to the ground. It is then that the deceased allegedly kicked her all over the body while she retaliated.



Seeing that her life was in danger and was being overpowered by Nyatsi, she picked a bread knife which was within her vicinity and stabbed Nyatsi once, piercing the flesh into his heart.