KWAITO LEGEND MANDOZA (38) DIES OF BRAIN TUMOUR

SOUTH AFRICA – South African Kwaito star Mandoza has passed on. He was 38.

EWN reported the musician lost his battle to cancer.



Mandoza – whose real name was Mduduzi Tshabalala – was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May of last year. His family has confirmed that he died after being taken to hospital yesterday morning.

Concern for Mandoza’s health was raised after he was rushed to hospital twice in the space of two months.

When asked about his battle with brain cancer Mandoza’s wife, Mpho explained what led to the diagnosis, saying they had decided to seek medical attention when the star complained of severe headaches as well as a problem with his eye.



President Jacob Zuma has paid tribute to Mandoza as someone who crossed the cultural divide with his music in South Africa.

“South Africa has lost one of its pioneers whose music appealed to a cross-section of our people, young and old and was known to have achieved the unique crossover culturally to be enjoyed by both black and white South Africans,” Zuma said in a statement issued by the presidency last evening.



Mandoza recently appeared on the stage for the last time at Orlando Stadium in Soweto where he performed at the SABC Thank You Concert in honour of 90 per cent local music content on all radio stations under the public broadcaster.

Zuma described Mandoza as a pioneer of Kwaito music and said he would be missed by all.

“It is a great loss to the nation and we wish to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Mpho, his family and hordes of fans. Mandoza will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in pe-ace.”