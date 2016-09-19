DESPAIR, TEARS AND NO FUN FOR CHILDREN

LUBULINI – Children have forgotten how to have fun; adults sit listlessly as dusk gathers, defeated by the crippling effects of the prevailing drought that has pushed them to extreme poverty.



A Gumedze family residing at Ngonini, an impoverished community located about 60 kilometres from Big Bend, has despair etched on their faces.

This despair is enough to haunt even the most cold-hearted person.

The head of the family, Busisiwe Gumedze, 50, is a mother of seven children - a single boy and six girls.



Barely able to stand due to ailments and hunger, Gumedze said the drought was a reality for them.

Hardly audible, she whispered that she had been eating beans and porridge for over 90 days as it is the only food they receive from the rations distributed in her community.



This is despite that she needs a balanced diet meal as she insinuated that she was taking strong medication.

Wrapped in a light blue bed cover with white trimmings to shield the slight breeze on Wednesday afternoon, Gumedze revealed that she was once a married woman.



She pointed across the Ngwavuma River, just less than two kilometres from her current place of abode, where she used to live with her husband and children.



“I left my marriage and came to live within my mother’s compound after I suffered tremendously at the hands of my husband.”

She alleged that her husband would return home with numerous lovers and force her to leave her bed to spend the night in the kitchen with her children.