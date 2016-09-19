RAIN, THUNDER, LIGHTNING AT COLD SHISELWENI REED DANCE

The maidens dancing barefoot despite the harsh weather.

MBANGWENI – Thunder, bolts of lightning and freezing cold weather formed the backdrop of the shiselweni final edition of this year’s reed dance ceremony held at Mbangweni Royal Residence.



Maidens and members of the public were forced to run for cover as torrents of rain poured incessantly yesterday afternoon at the very moment the ceremony was expected to kick off.

It was at about 1:15pm when the weather changed completely as the sky darkened abruptly and furious thunderbolts raced across the sky, causing brief panic to those who were in attendance. Almost immediately, the skies broke open and a torrent of rain beat down causing people to run for cover as the rain was mixed with hailstones. It was noted that before the storm broke out, the arena which, is normally filled with spectators by noon, was empty as not a single soul had braved the cold wind and rain.



A number of security personnel were found huddled within the enclosure prepared for dignitaries during the event and most were overheard saying this year’s ceremony was quite different from previous years.



Earlier in the day, Indvuna YeMbali Nonduduzo Zubuko was overheard calling on all members of Imbali Regiment to start preparing for the main event of the day, however, by 2:30pm no activities had began as a result of the heavy rainfalls.

By then the sky had cleared after the 35 minute hailstorm.



Unlike at Ludzidzini, where ‘ikhuhluza’ was flying of the shelves because of the scorching heat, this time vendors made a killing by selling tea and coffee. Just like the ikhuhluza, these went for E2 per cup, complemented by scones, sandwiches and doughnuts.