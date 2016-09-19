IMBALI TO RETURN TO SCHOOL TOMORROW

MBANGWENI – As a result of the unfavourable weather conditions, His Majesty ordered that maidens spend one more night at the Embangweni Royal Residence yesterday and will only start school tomorrow.



Conveying the message was Acting Ludzidzini Governor Timothy Velabo Mtetwa, who said due to the bad weather, no buses ware allowed to transport any maidens yesterday after the ceremony.



Mtetwa said His Majesty was concerned about the maidens’ safety and that it would be dangerous for the buses to ferry the girls in such bad weather which had resulted in muddy and slippery roads.



Mtsetfwa also relayed the message to the media during a press briefing after the reed dance ceremony was concluded.

Due to the bad weather, the King decided that the maidens dance briefly before him and return to their tents where all the maidens were expected to spend another night before returning to their homes the next day.



He mentioned that heaters had been placed within the tents for warmth and extra food had been sourced for them to eat. Ordinarily, maidens are expected to return to their homes soon after the festivities as the ceremony is normally held while schools are open.



Meanwhile, Minister of Education Phineas Magagula also announced that all school going maidens from all four regions would not be attending school today. He, however clarified that it was only pupils who had attended the reed dance at Shiselweni who could be excused from class today and that it was a normal school day for other pupils.



“With regard to the pupils who are still to take part in their examinations, we request that the teachers allow them to continue with their exams on Tuesday (tomorrow),” said Magagula.