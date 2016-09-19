JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES CALL GOD ‘JAH’

LOBAMBA – Jehovah’s Witnesses refer to God as ‘Jah.’

This may come as s shock to many as this is a word that is widely believed to be associated and used by Rastafarians to refer to their god.

It has been established that this is a word that Jehovah’s Witnesses use inter-changeably with Jehovah.



Members of the congregation sang songs which incorporated the usage of the word yesterday during the last day of their three-day convention themed ‘Remain Loyal to Jehovah’ at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Bonisile Mbhamali and Abednego Dlamini, who had been commissioned to the media service department during the convention, confirmed that indeed Jah was a word they used to refer to God and claimed that this was even supported by the Holy Bible.



“In the book of Psalms, it is written that ‘praise Jah you people’. This is a word that is an abbreviation for Jehova,” said Dlamini.

Mbhamali highlighted that the word has been omitted in other Bible versions and instead, Jah’s titles are used in its place.



“However, the word has been returned to new word translation versions. It is widely used in different books of the Bible,” she said.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s last day of the convention, members of the church were encouraged to remain loyal to Jehovah at all times.

Different speakers elaborated on the topic of loyalty with the assistance of video clips to illustrate their main points.



Henry Mdlalose delivered a sensational speech on loyalty triumphing over hatred. His discussion was based on the book of Matthew 5 verses 38 - 45 where he said Jesus was discouraged from exacting revenge despite the way other people treated Him.