MORE WOMEN IN COUNTRY’S JUDICIARY

MBABANE – If recent appointments by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) are anything to go by, more women are getting empowered and are leading the country’s Judiciary.



They occupy positions ranging from judges, registrars and magistrates.

Most key positions in the High Court are held by women and were appointed during the tenure of Chief Justice (CJ) Bheki Maphalala, who also chairs the JSC.

The critical offices include that of Registrar of the Supreme Court, her assistant and the Registrar of the High Court and her assistant.



Lungile Msimango is the Registrar of the Supreme Court and Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court is Banele Ngcamphalala.

The office of Registrar of the High Court is occupied by Siphiwo Mabila and the Deputy High Court Registrar is Nosipho Mazibuko.



The Registrar of the Supreme Court office is the senior most and very influential position in the country’s Judiciary.

Among other duties, the Supreme Court Registrar could be said to be the chief executive officer of the Judiciary.

She is also responsible for secretarial functions of the JSC.



Lungile was appointed to the position during early stages of the term of office of CJ Maphalala.

Her appointment came together with that of Siphiwo, the Registrar of the High Court and her assistant Nosipho.

Lungile replaced Fikile Nhlabatsi, who was initially appointed Registrar of the High Court on June 3, 2014.

Around 2015, she was transferred to the position of principal magistrate for Mbabane as the JSC changed personnel in various ranks in the Judiciary. The JSC is also responsible for the magistrates courts.

This is where, out of 21 magistrates in various parts of the country, nine are women.

Most of these women were at the Manzini Magistrates Court where out of six magistrates, five are women.