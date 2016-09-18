COLD FAILS TO KEEP THEM AWAY

The King doing kudlalisela during the second leg of the annual Reed dance ceremony at Mbangweni Royal Resience yesterday. (Pics: Sibusiso Shange)

NHLANGANO – The cold was biting yesterday; forcing some maidens to wear blankets during the Shiselweni edition of the Reed Dance ceremony.

They did not return to the place where traditional dances were performed because of the cold temperatures.



Her Majesty Indlovukazi had to leave earlier as well. His Majesty the King put on a coat as well.

The ceremony, which was held at Mbangweni Royal Residence, began after lunch.

About 10 000 maidens turned up.



The Shiselweni reed dance is the second edition of the annual event, with the main one held at Ludzidzini Royal Residence.

The ceremonies are held between August and September each year.

The main reed dance was held last month.



The reed is used to make windbreakers (emaguma) for Her Majesty’s huts.

However, the reason to celebrate the ceremony is to preserve girls’ chastity, provide tribute labour (kuhlehla) to the Queen Mother and inculcate the culture of solidarity by working together as Swazi girls – the future mothers of the Swazi nation.

TV Mtetwa, the acting Governor of Ludzidzini Royal Residence, explained that the Shiselweni edition of umhlanga was introduced by King Sobhuza II.



Mtetwa said the King introduced the culture to make it accessible to all people; including elderly persons who could not travel to Lobamba to watch the main reed dance ceremony in August.

He said King Sobhuza II’s wish was to host the ceremony in all the towns around the country so that toddlers could also have an opportunity to observe it.



He said King Mswati III was following in the footsteps of his father, King Sobhuza II, as he observed the Shiselweni edition of the Reed Dance.

Nokuthula Shabangu (13) of Mkhitsini said the cold forced her to go outside to look for a blanket.