FIT FOR HUNGRY HUMANS?

MBABANE – Residents of Sidwashini helped themselves to tonnes of free grain yesterday when a truck carrying 36 tonnes of genetically modified maize (sangalane) overturned.

The maize was valued at E134 000.



The yellow maize is grown from genetically modified seed.

The residents came out in large numbers, with wheelbarrows, basins and sacks to collect the maize, which they ferried to their homes.

Some saw a business opportunity and sold their collection to other residents who got to the scene later.

A bag was sold for varying prices, ranging from E50 to E100.



One man nearly caused a scene when he shouted and told the looting residents not to eat the maize.

His warning was met with huge defiance as people shouted back that they were hungry and would use the maize for food.



The accident that caused a prolonged road blockage happened at around 7am, near the Engen Filling Station, along the Ngwenya-Mbabane freeway.

The truck was transporting maize from Carolina, South Africa to Feedmasters in Matsapha where it was going to be processed to produce food for animals such as chickens, pigs and others.

The driver was alone in the truck and he escaped with injuries.



He was ferried by an ambulance to the Mbabane Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

According to eywitnesses, traffic on the road was slippery when the accident happened. As a result, no other cars were involved.

They said driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst, while descending the slope down Sidvwashini, along the Mbabane, Ngwenya freeway.

He tried to control it but he failed as it overturned, spilling its consignment in the middle of the road.