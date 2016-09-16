PUPIL ‘STEALS’ TEACHER’S BOYFRIEND

SITEKI – A High School in the Lubombo region has been rocked by an embarrassing love triangle scandal involving a female teacher and a Form III pupil from the school.



The boyfriend of the female teacher is allegedly also having a romantic relationship with the pupil.

The scandal, which broke out when schools opened on Tuesday, could affect the learning process at the school, which performed exceptionally well in both the Junior Certificate (JC) and Form V examinations last year.



Sources revealed that the man at the centre of the love triangle resides with the female teacher at the teacher’s quarters of the school.

According to the source, the pupil also resides at the same teacher’s quarters with her mother, who is also a teacher at the same school.

Explaining how the scandal broke out, a source said the pupil was sent by her mother to run some errands on Monday afternoon.

“She disappeared for quite some time and returned to the house in the evening.



“This raised suspicion among her parents who questioned her about her atypical disappearance,” explained the source.

The source said when the pupil failed to give a satisfactory explanation to her parents about her disappearance; they forced her to talk through the use of corporal punishment.

According to the source, while she was being whipped, the pupil disclosed to her parents that she had been with the boyfriend of the female teacher.



The source said the parents were annoyed to the extent that they reported the matter to the nearest police post, which is situated near the school.

Police opened a case of abduction and on Wednesday, the boyfriend of the female teacher was arrested and charged for the abduction of the pupil.