MP OWEN BLASTS SIPA CEO, SAYS SHE’S ARROGANT

LOBAMBA – Manzini South Member of Parliament (MP) Owen Nxumalo was in an uncompromising mood yesterday as he blasted SIPA CEO Phumelele Dlamini and accused her of being arrogant and demanded that the parastatal be probed.



This was during the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade Portfolio Committee sitting of its first quarter performance review of the current year, which the CEO also attended. Nxumalo failed to control his emotions and made it known from the beginning that he had not come to pose questions or raise concerns but to speak facts. He accused the parastatal of not respecting the rights of employees, saying there was a group that was frustrated for months after being hired on contract basis.

He mentioned that he went from pillar to post trying to get the CEO to sort the grievances of the employees but was shocked at the reception he received.



“I went to her and I can tell you today that I have never witnessed such arrogance. The CEO was very arrogant towards me,” Nxumalo said.

His use of the word ‘arrogant’ seemed not to augur well with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, MP Mthokozisi Kunene, who requested him not to use strong words.



Nxumalo responded and said there was nothing wrong with the word and that it was used in Parliament.

He continued with his submission and recounted how he even visited the minister responsible in his quest to have the problems of the employees sorted. “I am calling for SIPA to be probed because there is a lot of rot there. We will suspend the budget if the minister does not listen to the calls for the probe of the parastatal whose problems are mounting day by day,” Nxumalo said.



To prove how serious he was, Nxumalo said he was not going to leave the House until he was told when the probe would be done and that he was ready to take another route if he wasn’t taken seriously.



