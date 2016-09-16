NOTHING POLITICAL IN MICRO PROJECTS UPGRADE - MINISTER

LOBAMBA – The Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Prince Hlangusemphi, has allayed fears that the upgrading of the Micro Projects unit into a parastatal would destroy the Tinkhundla system of governance.



The minister was responding to concerns which were raised during the sitting of his ministry’s portfolio committee that there were individuals who were lobbying that the Bill, which seeks to upgrade the unit (Micro Projects), should be crushed.

“We are looking into the issue but I can safely say that this Bill will not disturb the system of this country or the operations of another ministry. It is not political, we are just formalising the operations of Micro Projects,” he said.



The Bill is known as the Swaziland Community Development Agency, 2015.

Nkwene MP Sikhumbuzo Dlamini was the first to be vocal about the issue and informed the minister that there were many misconceptions about the Bill and demanded to know if it had been taken to Cabinet or why it was being delayed.

“If the Bill did not reach Cabinet, I would like to know why because we are being approached by jealous people who want to misuse government funds and are trying to hijack it. They have been lobbying us to stop it and today we want to know what is going on,” Dlamini said.



He further mentioned that the so-called individuals were even threatening to report the issue to the country’s authorities.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee MP Sitezi Dlamini also spoke on the issue and said he recently received a call from an individual he did not name, who questioned him if they were trying to bring political parties through the Bill.



The minister, when responding, gave a brief background of how Micro Projects was introduced under the European Union and that initially it was not supposed to do projects that exceeded E300 000.

“When the EU left, government saw the good work of Micro Projects and the savings it was making and decided to continue with it.