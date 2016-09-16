INMATE WANTS ELDERLY GRANT PAID IN PRISON

PIGG’S PEAK – One’s livelihood should not stop simply because he is behind bars.

This is the view of 62-year-old Velaphi Mabuza, who is an inmate at Pigg’s Peak Correctional facility.



In addition to three full meals per day while behind bars, Mabuza wants the Social Welfare Department, under the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM)’s Office to also ensure he receives his quarterly social grant of E720.



The elderly social grant is currently set at E240 per month for bank account holders while those without are given E720 quarterly.

Mabuza is currently facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) for allegedly hacking a woman with a bush knife and further slapping her. The assault is alleged to have taken place on July 6, 2016.



During his appearance before Senior Magistrate Siphosini Dlamini, Mabuza raised his hand for the purpose of asking whether he could receive his social grant while behind bars.



He said he has been in prison for the past three months but was wondering whether he would receive the money like any other elderly person.

Senior Magistrate Dlamini, however, said he did not have an answer to the question and advised Mabuza to ask from the DPM’s Office, through the prison’s Social Welfare Department.



Mabuza was granted bail of E2 000 on condition that he should not commit a similar offence or interfere with the Crown Witness. He, however, was not able to pay the bail.