GOVT RUNS TO COURT, SNAT MARCH HALTED

MBABANE – Judge Nkosinathi Nkonyane of the Industrial Court yesterday questioned if there was anything wrong with people walking along the streets, in their own country.



This was during the hearing of the urgent application that was filed by government seeking an order to stop the Swaziland National Association of teachers (SNAT) National Executive Committee (NEC) and about 300 teachers from marching to deliver a petition to the chairman of the Joint Negotiations Forum (JNF). The march was scheduled for yesterday at 10am.



The heads of department (HODs)are aggrieved that government has not fully complied with the terms of the collective agreement entered into by the parties, which was also made an order of the court.

The HODs are aggrieved that government is not paying some of them in terms of the agreed scale of E1. Instead, government is paying them at D3, much against the collective agreement.



Judge Nkonyane said any citizen of this country has a right to march to deliver a petition. One of the members sitting with the judge during the matter said a petition is a request and it was the teachers’ constitutional right to deliver it. He said the teachers were going to deliver a request, much to murmurs of appreciation from the public gallery.



SNAT issued a notice, which is dated September 12, 2016, notifying the chairman of the JNF that the association’s NEC would come to his office in the company of about 300 teachers to deliver a petition against the undermining of the JNF collective agreement as it related to the demotion of HODs in schools.



Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Sipho Tsabedze, who deposed to government’s affidavit, said the teachers did not meet the statutory administrative requirements before issuing out the notice to walk or march to the offices of the chairman of the JNF. He told the court that the intended walk constituted a wildcat strike which was in contravention of the provisions of the Industrial Relations Act and ought to be declared unlawful.