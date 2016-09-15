STANLIB GM: YES, I MADE DEATH THREATS BUT ...

MBABANE – “While I do not deny that I may have uttered the words ‘I will kill you’ in a fit of anger, in my submission, the applicant is being dishonest in saying she now fears for her life.”



These submissions were made by Stanlib Swaziland General Manager Mandla Ndlovu whose wife, Dulile Ndlovu (nee Maphanga), alleged that the manager threatened to kill her and cut her head off and place it by her family’s homestead gate.

The wife has taken Ndlovu to court where she is, inter alia, seeking an order interdicting him from issuing and/or carrying out any threats against her and, in particular, her life.



In his opposing papers, Ndlovu further alleged that his wife knew very well that such utterances had been said in anger, with no true intention of injuring her but only to get her to understand that her imposition of herself to him was counter-productive.

He further alleged that his wife had been dishonest to him during their pre-marital relationship in that she allegedly carried on concurrent pre-marital relationship with his colleague.



“I deny that the marriage has ever been a happy one. From the very beginning, I have been abused emotionally and financially in the relationship. Within two weeks of our marriage, I learnt that the applicant (wife) had been carrying on concurrent sexual relationships with a colleague of mine at Standard Bank, whose identity is known to me and who was junior,” alleged Ndlovu.



He further alleged that he also learnt that the relationship was so serious that there had been talk of marriage between the two. Ndlovu mentioned that this relationship was known by most of his colleagues.

“I was subjected to ridicule at the place of my employment for having married the applicant under these circumstances. On approaching her about it, she did not deny the relationship or her deceitful actions. From that day, I felt that the applicant had betrayed my trust and she was not worthy of it,” Ndlovu submitted.