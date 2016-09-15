JOY DEMANDS ALL PAPERS FROM PM WITHIN 21 DAYS

MBABANE – Pastor Joy Dlamini wants the Prime Minister (PM), Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, to furnish her with documents that he will use during the hearing of their divorce case.



Pastor Joy’s lawyers, from Justice Mavuso and Company, have since filed a notice to discover where they are asking the PM to make discovery on oaths within 21 days, of all documents relating to the matter.



“Be pleased to take notice that the defendant (Pastor Joy) requires plaintiff (prime minister) to make a discovery of all documents relating to any matter in question in the action which are, or have at anytime been, in possession or control of the plaintiff or his agents or attorneys,” reads parts of the notice to discover filed by Pastor Joy’s lawyers.



A notice to discover is a document/pleading that the rules of criminal procedure require the parties to file with the court, notifying the court and parties of certain things, like, for example, what defences the defendant might present at trial etc.



In the divorce proceedings, the PM cited incidences of violence as one of the major reasons he wants out of his marriage to Pastor Joy.

In the combined summons that was filed at the High Court by the PM, another allegation was that his wife was violent towards him and their support staff.



It is alleged that Pastor Joy once got so violent against one of their assistants that she used a broomstick, which eventually broke while meting out punishment.



The premier, in his court papers, cited that life had become unbearable between them due to his spouse’s behaviour towards him and the staff.

Another allegation was that his spouse once snapped and physically assaulted one of her bodyguards after a certain misunderstanding.



