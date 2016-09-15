WHY HASN’T KING’S JET BEEN DELIVERED? - MP

LOBAMBA – With a total of E90 million deposited as purchase for the King’s jet, Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed concern about the non-purchase or delivery of the aircraft after Parliament had approved that it be bought in May this year.



The jet at that time was expected to cost around E207 million.

Mafutseni MP Christopher Gamedze asked the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Princess Tsandzile, why there was no constant update on the purchase of the royal aircraft.



He said the ministry’s report reflected that an amount of E96m was transferred to the ministry from Head 60 through a JV and out of that amount, savings of E5.1 million were made after a payment of E90 827 586 was made. “How were these savings made when you paid for the instalment of the state aircraft and what is the current position on delivery of this plane?” asked Gamedze.



During a joint sitting, Cabinet informed both senators and MPs earlier this year that an Airbus A340-300, which had previously belonged to China Airlines in Taiwan, had been identified and would be purchased as the state aircraft. They said the model of the plane was such that it could travel long range and did not need constant refuelling. However, to date there has been no update from government on the status of the plane.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee and Sandleni MP James Simelane said he was also in the dark on the position of the aircraft. “Why are we not getting any feedback on the plane, why isn’t there any report about it and why isn’t it already here for Their Majesties to use?” he asked. Simelane said the country was continuing to spend more money on renting planes for the travelling purposes of Their Majesties.

Motshane MP Phesheya Hlatshwayo also echoed his colleagues’ sentiments. However, in response Princess Tsandzile said as an acting minister she did not have detailed responses and asked that she brings written answers to the House of Assembly committee next Monday as the officers from the ministry were still going to interrogate each question in order to return with satisfactory replies.