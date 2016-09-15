LAWYERS TO BOYCOTT SUPREME COURT

Secretary of the Law Society of Swaziland Bongani ‘Bhanyaza’ Mdluli (L) and Vice President Sidumo Mdladla during a press conference yesterday (Pic:Mbongiseni Ndzimandze)

MBABANE – The sitting of the second session of the Supreme Court has been thrown into disarray as lawyers in the country have resolved not to appear before it until permanent judges of are appointed.



The second session of the Supreme Court is expected to commence on November 16, 2016. Chief Justice (CJ) Bheki Maphalala has directed that the second session will take place between November 16 and December 16, 2016.



At present, there are already over 50 appeals that await adjudication by the Supreme Court.

In a press conference held at Mountain Inn yesterday, Vice President of the Law Society of Swaziland (LSS) Sidumo Mdladla announced that they resolved that no member of the LSS would attend and/or appear in the Supreme Court, until such time that permanent appointments had been made.



He said the lawyers took this decision during their meeting in July this year.

“In light of the process and procedure of appointing justices, we cannot see how these can be made by November 16, 2016 as per the notice issued by the registrar of the Supreme Court dated September 12, 2016,” said the LSS vice president.



He mentioned that in their honest view this process would take 12 weeks to be completed due to the seriousness of the exercise as envisaged by the Constitution and the Treaties governing the appointment of judges.



Mdladla, who was in the company of the LSS executive, further stated that the continued ad hoc appointments and use of High Court Judges and attorneys as acting judges in the Supreme Court was not only unconstitutional, but also eroded the well-established jurisprudence, which had been developed over the years.