GROUNDSMAN HANDS HIMSELF OVER

MANZINI: The former Salesian Primary School groundsman, Sabelo Thusi (left & inset) of Sitsatsaweni, leaving the Manzini Magistrates Court with relatives and his attorney, Mzobanzi Dlamini (r) yesterday. (Pics:Sibusiso Zwane)

MANZINI – Fearing the unknown, the man alleged to have sodomised a Salesian Primary School pupil for two years hid from court clerks and sent a young man to notify them of his presence in court yesterday.



Sabelo Thusi (39) of Sitsatsaweni arrived at the Manzini Magistrates Court yesterday in the company of the unidentified young man, who went to the court’s reception to report the suspect’s presence.



The man informed Senior Court Clerk Khetsiwe Dlamini that they had been informed about a warrant of arrest for Thusi. When Dlamini enquired about Thusi’s whereabouts, the man said he had left him in his house, situated at Fairview.



“Where is Thusi? We suspect he is around. If he is not, kindly inform him that the police are looking for him and if he gets arrested, he will forfeit his bail amount to the State and he will not be released from custody until his trial is over,” the court clerk said.



After a while, the man disappeared and went through the public prosecutor’s office building, where the suspect had been allegedly hiding. About 10 minutes later, Thusi emerged at the reception, with his attorney Mzobanzi Dlamini, who was busy with other cases in court.

The attorney informed court clerks that he was shocked when he learnt that his client had a warrant of arrest issued against him.



“The last time we were in court we were informed that my client’s trial date would be in June 2017. I have come to enquire about the warrant of arrest issued against him by the court,” the attorney said.

The public prosecutor dealing with the case, Nomphumelelo Ngubeni, was called by the clerk to clarify the attorney’s assertion.



Ngubeni told the attorney that they had not yet received 2017 diaries. She further stated that even if they had, there would be no reason for them to shift trials to 2017 when they still had available dates for 2016.