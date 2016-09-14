7 TEENAGERS ARRESTED IN SA

MBABANE – A lucrative E500 000 music recording deal in South Africa, dangled at seven teenagers, has landed them in jail after they attempted to grab it the wrong way.



The deal was so tempting to the extent that they could not wait to apply for travel documents so they jumped the border only to be arrested two weeks later for being in South Africa illegally.



The children are all from Siteki at KaMzilikazi in the Lubombo region and they attend school at Siteki Nazarene High School. They are aged between 14 to 19 years. Three of them are doing Form III and two are in Form11, while the other two are in Form 1V.



The teenagers wanted to pursue their hip hop music careers in South Africa after they were promised a lucrative E500 000 music recording deal each by one of that country’s music stables.



Henry Mabuza, one of the parents of the teenagers who were arrested, confirmed the matter. Mabuza said the children were from five homesteads and they disappeared a forthnight ago on a Friday. He said information they gathered was that the pupils were currently at Mbuzini in Mpumalanga.

He explained that police managed to locate the children last week Thursday after it was alleged that they were at KaMhlushwa. He added that he was not aware who transported the teenagers to South Africa except that he woke up one morning to find that his son was gone. He said he rushed to neighbours to ask if they had any knowledge of his whereabouts, only to find that the neighbours’ children were missing too.



According to Mabuza, the parents are still shocked by how the teenagers managed to commute from the kingdom to South Africa as they did not give them any transport fees. Mabuza said he suspected that the children were trafficked as no one approached them to request permission to travel and give consent to the recording deal. He suspected that the E500 000 deals were meant to fool the children into falling into the suspect(s) tricks. He emphasised that they expected the law to take its course as he viewed this as an act of human trafficking.