WOMAN FALLS SICK, DIES IN SHEBEEN

MANZINI – A drinking spree ended badly for a woman, who is estimated to be in her early 30s, as she fell sick before she met her death.



The incident took place over the weekend at a shebeen which sells traditional brew among others.



A source privy to information regarding the incident said during the drinking spree, the people seemed to have been enjoying themselves as the place was filled with laughter until late in the day.



He said as some of the shebeen patrons were leaving since it was getting dark, the woman complained of stomach ache.

“Later on, she started vomiting. Other patrons suggested that she should be given accommodation for the night instead of going to her place of residence as it was already dark,” the source said.



Patrons



He said the patrons assisted the shebeen queen as she attended to the woman.

Later on, the woman is said to have shown signs of getting better and was given a room to spend the night in with the hope that further assessment would be carried out in the morning.

“However, when some of the family members went to check on her, they found her lying unconscious on the floor and they raised the alarm,” the source said.

The shocked shebeen queen who was still with a few patrons who were still enjoying the brew called the police but they could see that the woman had died.