STANLIB GM THREATENED TO KILL ME, CUT MY HEAD – WIFE

MBABANE – Stanlib Swaziland General Manager (GM) Mandla Ndlovu is alleged to have threatened to kill and cut off his wife’s head and place it by her family’s homestead gate.



Ndlovu is alleged to have threatened to do this so that his wife’s family would know that they should never use unscrupulous means to enrich themselves by taking other people’s homesteads for their daughter to live comfortably and refuse to pay umhlambiso (dowry).



The wife, Dulile, has since taken Ndlovu to court after he allegedly evicted her from the marital home at Nhlambeni. The couple is reported to be currently negotiating a divorce settlement. Dulile wants the court to issue an order directing her husband to stop issuing and/or carrying out any threats on her, in particular, on her life.



In an email Ndlovu allegedly wrote to the wife’s lawyer, he is said to have further told them that he had made up his mind about killing her. “The gun is the only option to correct the wrong that has been perpetuated by Dulile (wife) and her family,” reads one of the emails attached to the court documents. The manager is further alleged to have informed his wife, through an SMS, that if he loses their home at Nhlambeni, he would kill her. He is alleged to have further ordered the wife to show the message to her lawyer, John Henwood.



“I will pray kutsi in my drunk enough stupor I don’t come for your blood, nawe pray as well coz what you have done, you set to do from the day we got married. Watch your back MaGinindza; otherwise you will remain in Nhlambeni, but six feet under! That’s a promise (sic),” one of the messages, allegedly from Ndlovu, reads.



In her application, the wife stated that they were married on July 28, 2008 in community of property at Mbabane Free Evangelical Church.