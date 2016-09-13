SD TO PRODUCE ‘HAIR FOOD’ USING DAGGA

LOBAMBA – ICT Minister Dumisani Ndlangamandla threw Members of Parliament (MPs) into a wave of excitement when he informed them that a local company had been given permission to produce a hair chemical using the controversial dagga plant.



This was during the debate of the ministry’s performance report by the portfolio committee yesterday.

The minister was explaining the operations of the Royal Science Technology Park and how those who discovered the drugs that will be produced will be protected.



He explained that a local company, which focuses on producing hair food, was already working with the institution and was using dagga as one of the plants for the chemical.

After saying this, murmurs were heard from the MPs, while others asked him if he meant that dagga was now legal in the country.



“Seniyasebenta kenyalo,” Nkwene MP Sikhumbuzo Dlamini said with excitement, which means, ‘Now you have started working’.

MP Thuli Dladla then asked the minister to clarify if he meant that it was now legal to use dagga and explained that there was a need to put into consideration the fact that there was no law that approved the use of the plant in the country.



Clarify



The minister, who was laughing, was then forced to clarify and said he did not mean that.

When the minister was requested for an interview to elaborate on the matter, he referred all questions to the Director of the institution, Vumile Dlamini.



Dlamini confirmed that there was a female innovator who they were working with on the idea to produce the hair food.