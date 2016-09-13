CHRISTIANS JOIN QUEUE AS MUSLIMS HAND OUT MEAT

EZULWINI – Christians defied their authorities and attended the Islamic Eid-ul-Adah ceremony yesterday at Ezulwini Islamic Institute.



During this event, Muslims across the world slaughter animals where they keep one third for themselves, another one third given to their friends and neighbours and the last third given to the needy.

Some of those who attended, including Christians, were willing to share why they attended the slaughtering ceremony while the faith leaders advised their followers against doing so.



A Christian, who had attended but preferred to comment on condition of anonymity, said it was imperative for them to come and witness the festival to satisfy themselves about the truths of the Muslim faith.



“What better deal do Christian leaders have to offer to alleviate hunger if they do not want Muslims to help the needy?” he wondered

He suggested that Christian leaders should offer something better to help Swazis deal with hunger if they would prevent them from attending functions at which they will be assisted with food.



“People are suffering, they need food aid, what do these leaders say these people must do then?” he wondered.

Another Christian, Mbongiseni Dlamini, from one of the well known churches in the country, said his main intention of attending the Muslim ceremony yesterday at the Ezulwini Mosque was merely to observe what the Islamic religion came to offer Swazis.



“We want to see if there are things that could be problematic to our society. Besides, the society cannot function if all the people in the country believed in Christianity, so diversity is needed,” said Dlamini.