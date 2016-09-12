SALESIAN PRIMARY GROUNDSMAN ACCUSED OF SODOMISING PUPIL

A view of the Salesian Primary School office block. The safety of learners attending school there has been tightened by the administration.

MBABANE – Terrified into silence, a nine year old boy was forced to conceal a deep dark secret of being sodomised almost daily at school for two years.



The suspect was fingered to be one Sabelo Thusi (38) of Sitsatsaweni, who was employed as a groundsman by Salesian Primary School.

He is alleged to have lured the boy, either into the school’s toilets or other classrooms, or any other hidden places within the school, where he would order him to pull down his pants. In some instances, would allegedly sodomise the boy twice in one day, before and after classes. He is alleged to have started sodomising the pupil when he was in Grade IV until he got to Grade VI. Each time his parents took the young boy to a medical practitioner, they were informed that he had a severe case of piles. Although the child was made to undergo this horrendous sexual abuse, he kept it hidden, refusing to let anyone in on his dark secret as he believed that he would be killed.



It was when the young child started having trouble controlling his bowel movements that his parents became even more worried.

According to what doctors had advised, the minor was expected to have outgrown the stage where his piles were severe to the extent of soiling himself. On further coaxing, the child was bold enough to unburden himself his little secret he had been forced to conceal by his alleged assailant.



At the time the incident took place, the young boy was forced to endure the hideous actions of the groundsman who allegedly lurked outside the classroom windows even during lessons.

It was revealed that the man would allegedly further intimidate the scholar by informing him that he (molester) was watching his every move during classes and would know if he dared tell his teacher.

Peeping through the windows while allegedly threatening the boy, the man is alleged to have taunted him on how he would kill him (boy) if he ever told anyone about his ordeal.



No one was aware of the ordeal the poor child was undergoing while he was expected to perform well in his studies.

The police, through the Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer, Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati, confirmed the arrest of the groundsman for allegedly indecently assaulting the pupil who was aged nine at the time the offence was committed.



She revealed that the extent of the injuries suffered by the minor caused him to wear disposable diapers as he could no longer control his bowel movements.