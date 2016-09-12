MAN BLASTS BISHOP HLATJWAKO ON MUSLIM FESTIVAL COMMENTS

MBABANE – Abdullah Hlophe, a local follower of the Islam religion, has come out with guns blazing over comments made by President of the League of Churches Bishop Samson Hlatjwako about the free meat that will be offered during the Eid ul-Adha festival today.

According to Hlophe, the comments made him doubt that Hlatjwako was a real bishop.

Sporting the below the knee Muslim dress code, Hlophe stormed the Times offices on Friday and made it known that he wanted Hlatjwako to be put to order so that he would stop misleading people.

He argued that real bishops did not make any comment on the issue due to the fact that they knew the religious facts pretty well.



“Ngite kutomcondzisa lowekunene. First of all, he is not a real bishop. A real bishop would not talk like that about other people’s religions. In this case, he needs to know that no one has been forced to come to our festival. Also, he needs to know that Muslims worship God the creator so he must not mislead the nation,” he said in an angry tone.

He emphasised that Hlatjwako should just stay in the comfort of his home and have fun with his family if he did not feel like attending the festival instead of saying negative things about it.

He made an example of health rules where he said those who were asked not to eat certain foods did not then try to stop others.



“The festival we are talking about was hosted by Abraham during Biblical times and God said we must do like him. So it is shocking that bishops are failing to understand their own Bible, which is written in black and white,” he said.

In order to sort the issue and stop the confusion, Hlophe said he wanted Hlatjwako to invite the Muslim community to the table for talks where he would be able to explain clearly what he meant by saying they had their own God.



“The sad thing is that if you could invite them for talks they would run away yet I do wish that we could share with them the facts. They need to know that God is one and this is what all prophets preach,” he emphasised.

When making his comments, Hlatjwako was quoted saying true Christians would not participate in the event and would not eat the free meat offered by Muslims.



He advised the Islamic community to go ahead and host the ceremony but highlighted that Swazis who were not Christians could attend if they loved meat.

He further said those who wanted to go there should do so but that it would be wrong for Christians to attend.

He also mentioned that Muslims should be specific and tell the nation the significance behind performing the slaughtering ceremony.





