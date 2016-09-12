MINISTER NOT FEARFUL OF TRADERS LINK PROJECT INVESTIGATIONS

MBABANE – Like the African National Congress (ANC) Municipal elections slogan ‘asinavalo’ – Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Gideon Dlamini says he fears nothing.



Dlamini said he feared nothing when it came to the investigations relating to the dealings he had with Swaziland Traders Link project. He said the project was ongoing and he had been informed that the data necessary for the project had been collected and the sponsors were happy.

Dlamini further said the sponsors made a deal by which they monitor the project and the funding.



“It is like an NGO was being funded, it has no direct link to government.”

He noted that following the ongoing investigations, he would be surprised if he were to be informed that there was something negative that had been discovered linking him to the investigations.

“I would be surprised if they say they found anything. Any negativity incriminating me would be a fabrication of the truth,” he said.



Dlamini further said he was not sure if this was corruption or politics that had landed him in this predicament.

He said he had grown suspicions given the feedback he had received from a number of people.



Vocal



The minister said some of the people who had been vocal in his predicament had alleged ‘this was corruption’, which in turn made him wonder whether they were used to it or were regular participants in corrupt acts.

He said throughout his life, he had never been involved in corrupt acts which might be the reason he had been rendered a novice.



The Mkhiweni Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) said some of the arguments that had been brought forth had made him wonder what the gripe in the investment was really.

“When you are working and someone keeps track of what you are doing and from nowhere alleges that some of what you are doing is corruption, you then wonder how he/she knows it. Do they partake in corrupt acts to know about them?”

He noted that what had transpired in his life was mind boggling and anticipated to know its intentions. Dlamini noted that the only gripe that may arise could be that certain procedures were not followed, not that he had engaged in any corrupt act.





