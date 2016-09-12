ELECTRICITY POLE FALLS. CRUSHES MAN

MANZINI – A man’s life ended tragically when an 11 metre pole fell on him while executing his duties.



Mxolisi Gamedze of Bulunga was employed at Kingsize Construction, a company sub-contracted to the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC). He was stationed at Madlangempisi Depot.

The pole is referred to as an R11 pole, which is approximately 11 metres from the ground.



The dreadful accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Gamedze and a few other men were busy installing the pole on the side of the road next to the depot.

According to Kingsely Dlamini, Director of Kingsize Construction, a report that was given to him stated that Gamedze was unable to save himself when the pole slipped and fell.

“I was told that they were pulling the pole in order to install it. For some unknown reason, it slipped from the other employees’ hands and he was left holding it and did not notice that the others had let go.

Upon realising that the pole was slipping, the others jumped for safety, leaving Gamedze in the open,” said Dlamini.



He, however, admitted that it was still unclear what had really transpired because according to his knowledge, the pole was supposed to be sustained by everyone until it was safely placed in its hole.

He assured that all employees were given full uniform for their safety before executing any of their duties. Dlamini said these included overalls, safety hats, safety boots and gloves.

He added that all the employees had been trained in their work by the company.



He said they were all aware of the measures that had to be taken while on duty.

“I am certain that it was not the first time they were doing this job. They know the procedure very well as they have been doing this for years, on that day they were busy installing the pole for a customer,” he said.

He mentioned that this was the first time his company had experienced such an unfortunate accident.

Dlamini then added that the company would be visiting Gamedze’s family today to discuss funeral preparations.



“On Monday (today), we will be meeting to discuss issues of his casket and the company also has insurance cover for its employees, to which the families fill out forms and are able to make a claim,” he explained.

SEC Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager Sifiso Dhlamini confirmed that the incident was reported to them.