SWAZILAND TO KNOW AGOA ELIGIBILITY FATE IN TWO WEEKS

MANZINI – The country must wait for two weeks away to know its fate regarding the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility status for 2017.



This is according to a statement, from the AGOA Implementation Subcommittee of the Trade Policy Staff Committee released last week, where it said the United States of America (USA) would host the 15th Annual US Sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum on September 26, 2016.



The forum is commonly known as the AGOA Forum and it will be held at the US Department of State, in Washington, DC. The press release was posted by the subcommittee at the official AGOA website; AGOA.info and during this forum the US President will announce which countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa will be eligible to benefit from the Act and which will be suspended for 2017.



AGOA is the US government’s signature trade initiative with sub-Saharan Africa. The AGOA legislation mandates the annual AGOA Forum to foster close economic ties between the United States and its partners in sub-Saharan Africa.

The forum will be held under the theme; ‘Maximizing AGOA now while preparing for the future beyond AGOA’. The subcommittee said this year’s forum would bring together African and American government officials, civil society, and private sector representatives to discuss current trade and investment relations and possibilities for future engagement.



It is worth mentioning that it is now about 20 months since the country lost its eligibility to benefit from AGOA on January 1, 2015. US President Barrack Obama withdrew the country’s eligibility because of its failure to fully meet stipulated AGOA benchmarks. The removal of the country saw some big textile factories like Tex Ray Factory closing down and thousands of workers became jobless.

As in past practice, the AGOA Forum will include a number of events on the margins of the ministerial meeting.



Part of this year’s events will incorporate private sector, civil society, and African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) stakeholders and it will take place on September 22 to 23, 2016.

“The US Department of Labour will host a ministerial roundtable on the margins of the AGOA Forum in Washington on September 22 to 23, 2016. This Ministerial Roundtable will, for the first time, bring together a select group of trade and labour ministers from sub-Saharan Africa to support policy coordination,” reads part of the press release.



Again, the forum is timed to follow the President’s 2nd US-Africa Business Forum (USABF), which will take place in New York City on September 21, 2016.



