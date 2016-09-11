‘KING DIDN’T HATE PRINCE MFANASIBILI’

MANZINI – Contrary to widespread belief, His Majesty the King did not hold any grudge against the late Prince Mfanasibili, who died in March this year.



In fact, the prince’s family has revealed that for close to 20 years, His Majesty ensured that Prince Mfanasibili was well taken care of, especially with regard to his health.

Speaking on behalf of the prince’s family was one of his daughters Sisusa.

The 35-year-old Sisusa began by noting that it can never be easy to be a leader, be it of a home, organisation, community or a country.



“It has its challenges. Everyone has expectations about you and you have to satisfy all those different expectations,” she said.

“For that to happen you have to be a visionary leader, by knowing who you are, what that entity you are leading is all about and what is expected of you in thereof and further remain focused.

“Therefore, I would like to applaud His Majesty for convening Sibaya a couple of weeks ago and the length of time it took. The exercise, where freedom of speech was practised, went on for a full week.

Sisusa said this made Swazis express their concerns openly and freely without any fear and intimidation.



“Personally, Silosikhulu this was the best People’s Parliament ever and I pray and hope that as you are about to take action on some of the issues as promised, God’s wisdom prevails. Bayethe!

“Your Majesty, a lot has been said about your relationship with Prince Mfanasibili, especially negative things. As his daughter, I felt like I would not be doing justice to the prince’s memory if I did not clear the air and remove that perception in the people’s minds, the nation that is. Your Majesty, if I do not say anything no one will.



“By virtue of being his daughter, it is my prerogative and responsibility to put things into perspective, I cannot and I will not wait for the third party to fix this. Batasonela Mbangazitha.

“The prince is gone but we do not want people to continue spreading malicious lies about the kind of relationship you had when we in fact, we know that you loved and respected each other.

“The prince has always been an open, honest and truthful father to us his children in all matters, especially controversial matters that involved royalty - from the death of King Sobhuza to your coronation and ruling so that we were not ill-informed because to him the history of Swazliand was important that should he die, at least we his children were well informed.”