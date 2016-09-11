NO MONEY FOR E1BN HOTEL

EZULWINI – Construction of the multimillion Emalangeni International Convention Centre and five-star Hotel could be delayed, as financiers have not shown interest in the project.



Government is so far failing to secure finance for the project, which is projected to cost in excess of E1 billion.

The hotel facility will accommodate 300 guests while the convention centre will take up to 1 800 people.



Betram Stewart, Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development said government was making efforts to raise funds for the project.

“Thus far we have not raised any finances for the project and we are continuing with the process of sourcing them,” he said.



The PS said government did not make any provision for the project in this year’s budget speech.

He could not state how much was required to complete.



This was because a bill of quantities or quantification of work that has already been done and funds required to complete the venture was yet to be undertaken.

Promoters of the project say Swaziland seeks to become a major player in hosting international and regional meetings, exhibitions and conferences, striving to meet the Kingdom’s goal and vision of attaining first world status by the year 2022.

They also say a project of this magnitude would also contribute significantly to job opportunities within the Kingdom as well as economic growth.



Speaking about the project recently, His Majesty the King Mswati III said infrastructure development remained key to the economic growth for every economy and therefore the initiative would help spur the country’s economic value for the tourism industry.

Inyatsi Construction won the initial tender of E80 million tender to do earthworks preparations for the luxury hotel and convention centre complex.

The multimillion Emalangeni luxurious Hotel and Convention Centre under construction in the Ezulwini valley would be completed before the year 2020.



Prince Hlangusempi, minister of Economic Planning and Development said the construction of the hotel would be completed in time for the African Union Summit that would be hosted by Swaziland.

The hotel will used to host delegates for the summit, who also include heads of State from the 51 African countries.