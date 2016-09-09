EZULWINI AMONG AREAS FAST RUNNING OUT OF WATER - SWSC

MBABANE – The water shortage is reaching catastrophic heights as Ezulwini, Hlatikhulu, Siteki, Malindza and Sikhuphe corridor will soon be without water.



The water sources supplying these areas are fast approaching critical levels.

Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) Public Affairs Manager Nomahlubi Matiwane said the Hlatikhulu Dam was currently at 20 per cent of its capacity and supply to the town was now supported by alternative sources from Sibhowe River.



The Ngcwembe River supplying Ezulwini has receded by over 50 per cent, while the Mbuluzi River supplying the Siteki-Malindza-Sikhuphe corridor was severely compromised and is flowing way below normal at 0.44 cumecs.



The Mnjoli Dam, which currently supports the Mbuluzi River, has decreased to below 10 per cent of the dam capacity.

Matiwane said: “The corporation takes time to call on all water consumers and the public to use water sparingly, particularly consumers in the above mentioned corridors.”



She said the impact of the recent El Nino continues to have negative effects on all sources of raw water, which includes dams and rivers in the country. The public affairs manager said even though there have been statements that the El Nino had passed, its effects were still, and would continue to be felt for a long time to come.



“The continued lack of rain presents a very serious challenge to the corporation in terms of its mandate to supply portable water in designated areas,” she said.