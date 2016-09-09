NKHABA MP FINALLY SWORN IN

LOBAMBA - The people of Nkhaba finally have a voice in Parliament.



This follows the swearing in of their new Member of Parliament Menzi Dlamini, who took the oath of office yesterday in the presence of his new colleagues.



The swearing in ceremony was conducted by Clerk to Parliament Ndvuna Dlamini. The new legislator replaces former MP Xolani Mabuza who passed away in January, this year.



After the ceremony, MP Dlamini was ushered to his seat by the sergeant in arms and landed himself a place next to outspoken Mbabane West MP Johane Shongwe and Matsanjeni North MP Phila Buthelezi.



He was not given the seat that used to be occupied by his predecessor.

The MPs took turns congratulating Dlamini on his new position, with MP Shongwe submitting that he was pleased to learn that when Dlamini won his seat he pledged that he would continue to finish off the projects which had been started by the deceased. “This shows that you are a true leader and I promise you that we will assist and support you in anyway we can,” said Shongwe.



Maseyisini MP Mduduzi Small Joe Dlamini, who is also the Minister of Tinkhundla Administration and Development, informed Dlamini that he had a duty to develop his constituency and mentioned that there were several funds available, including the Regional Development Fund (RDF).

Meanwhile, Motshane MP Phesheya Hlatshwayo said Nkhaba people had made a good choice and he said they would be proud of him. “Sitotichenya ngalo” he said in siSwati.