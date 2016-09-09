SNAT NOT A POLITICAL PARTY – NEW SECRETARY GENERAL

MBABANE – The Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) is not a political party and will never be.

This was said by the new Secretary General of the organisation, Zwelithini Mndzebele.



In his first media interview, following his successful election into the high profile position in the organisation, Mndzebele made it clear that politicising SNAT was not the mandate of its leaders but they would not totally divorce themselves from political issues in the execution of their duties.

Mndzebele said it was impossible to talk bread and butter issues without delving into politics, but said that did not mean the whole organisation had to be politicised.



He said SNAT’s mandate was derived from the organisation’s constitution and it was the obligation of every member, including leaders, to abide by the constitution.

“Let me make it clear from the outset that SNAT is not a political party, and will never be. The primary aims and objectives of the organisation are clearly spelt out in the constitution. The function of the organisation, among others, is to collectively bargain for the members.



“However, my view is that it is difficult to talk bread and butter issues without delving into politics. The people we negotiate with, in pursuit of bargaining for our members, get their mandate from political figures. There is no way we can avoid talking about politics,” he said.

Mndzebele said he also acknowledged that SNAT had many members, with diverse political beliefs, and said it was important to respect one another’s views.



“We all have our own political beliefs but nobody has the power to politicise the organisation. Nobody is bigger than SNAT. We all have an obligation to respect and protect the organisation and defend its constitution,” he said.