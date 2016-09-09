‘BIG BROTHER’ IS WATCHING COURT EMPLOYEES

MBABANE – As a means of trying to monitor the work of employees and protect government property, the Chief Justice’s office has installed CCTV cameras in various courts of the country.



Closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras are TV systems in which the signals are not publicly distributed but are monitored primarily for surveillance and security purposes.



There have been concerns from some of the court employees that the installation of the CCTV cameras was to intimidate or spy on them.

The CCTV cameras are installed inside courtrooms and in main gate entrances to the courts’ premises.



In a brief interview at the Mbabane Magistrates Court during a visit, Chief Justice (CJ) Bheki Maphalala revealed that the reason the CCTV cameras were installed in the courtrooms was to monitor workers, to determine if they came to work on time and knocking off at the stipulated departure hour. Maphalala said another reason was for security issues.



He gave an example that in the past, computers at the High Court were stolen and they failed to locate and arrest the thieves.

He went on to say that with the installation of the CCTV cameras, it would be easy to avoid such instances. The CJ said the CCTV cameras at the High Court were already in full operation.



He also revealed that the whole process of him visiting the Mbabane Magistrates Court was to check on staff and note any operational problems so his office would be able to improve efficiency and get to know the staff’s needs.

CJ Maphalala said he noted that the magistrates in Mbabane were working under pressure as they had to attend to many issues per day. He said there was a need to add three more magistrates to help alleviate the workload of the current magistrates.