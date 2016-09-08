SWSC TURNS TO LUPHOHLO DAM TO SUPPLY MBABANE RESIDENTS

MBABANE – While the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) has stopped generating hydro electricity at Luphohlo Dam due to low water levels, SWSC has taken advantage of this to supply water to Mbabane residents.



Currently, water levels at Luphohlo Dam are at 38 per cent and there are indications that water rationing for Mbabane residents could be reduced from the four days.

SWSC is an acronym for Swaziland Water Services Corporation.



The corporation’s Managing, Director, Peter Bhembe said the water levels at Luphohlo were sufficient for a year’s supply for the Mbabane people.

Bhembe said the installation works of connecting pipes to source water from the dam were progressing well and were at an advanced stage.



He explained that by the end of October this year, they hope to have completed the works and start providing the Mbabane populace with water from the dam.

He said there was no holiday for the engineers on the ground trying to ensure that the residents did not fall short of water supply.

According to Bhembe, completion of the works at Luphohlo dam did not mean water rationing would be suspended.



“We will continue to ration water in Mbabane because of the seriousness of the drought situation that we are currently caught up in.”

Bhembe said they would try reducing the rationing schedule, which currently stands at four days without water and two days of water. He said at the moment he was not sure of how the schedule would stand.

The water rationing exercise was implemented in January by the Municipality of Mbabane, SWSC and the department of water affairs. This was as a result of the critical water levels at Hawane dam, which supplies Mbabane and Ngwenya respectively.

The rationing began in stages where water supply was cut for 48 hours and now stands at four days.



Bhembe said the water supplied through tanks was sourced from the Mbabane River (Pholinjane River), which also supplies the city. “The water is treated and is then supplied for domestic purposes.

SEC Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager Sifiso Dhlamini said it was the company which took the initiative to stop generating power using the Luphohlo Dam.

He said this was due to the low water levels of the dam, currently standing at 38 per cent.