MKHULU (72) STONED TO DEATH, 3 BOYS ARRESTED

DVOKOLWAKO – On Friday night, Bhunywana Mkhaliphi made his way to a cleansing ceremony at a nearby homestead to offer moral support and enjoy a free drink but little did he know it would be his last.



The 72-yea-old herder from Dvokolwako, who was in a questionable state of sobriety, was allegedly dragged from a Magagula homestead where he was beaten and stoned to death by three teenage boys from the area.

Mkhaliphi was found the next morning by members of the Magagula family lying lifelessly on the ground, a few feet from the gate. He had bruises to his face and head with his pants pulled down.



According to the Magagula family, they suspected that whoever killed Mkhaliphi was trying to rob him.

However, the boys claimed that they had mistaken Mkhaliphi for an intruder when they found him seated in front of one of the houses at the homestead at 1am.

The owner of the homestead, Janet Magagula, narrated the ordeal and described Mkhaliphi as a gentle soul who would not hurt a fly.



“On Friday, the family had a cleansing ceremony and members of the community had come to offer their support. We had prepared traditional brew for them.

“By 7pm, they started getting rowdy and we asked them to leave. Most of the boys, who Mkhaliphi was among were from KaZandondo,” said Magagula.



She said she spoke to Mkhaliphi and advised him to go to sleep in one of the houses in the homestead as he was too drunk to walk home but he continued sitting and having his drink.

“Later in the night, while everyone was asleep, a car drove into the yard and parked where Mkhaliphi was seated and voices were heard. One of the people was telling him to come with them so they could drop him off at home to which he refused,” Magagula added.



The next morning, the alarm was raised by a daughter-in-law, who had woken up before everyone else to prepare breakfast.



Lifeless



“When we discovered his lifeless body, we called the community police, who quickly alerted the Royal Swaziland Police,” Magagula continued.

She said soon after the police had taken Mkhaliphi’s body away, one of the suspects is said to have returned to the homestead for breakfast as the ceremony was ongoing.



One of the members of the family is reported to have recognised the boy’s voice from the previous night and made a call to the police, informing them that one of the suspects had returned to the homestead.

