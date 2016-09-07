253 EXHIBITORS DISPLAY PRODUCTS

MANZINI – An impressive 253 exhibitors is the number companies who displayed their products during the 2016 Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF).



Prime Minister Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini revealed this during the closing ceremony of the SITF held at the Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre on Monday.

“I am delighted to be able to report that we had 253 exhibitors, an 18 per cent increase compared to last year,” said Dlamini.



He further reported that the outdoor exhibition had increased from seven to 13 exhibitors compared to 2015, stating that it was an increase of nearly 100 per cent and, therefore, a fair reflection of the perceived benefit of having one’s goods and services on display.



Dlamini said making entry to the exhibition free of charge had opened the gates to many who would not otherwise have been able to attend.

“The primary objective of this exhibition is not to make money for government, but to exhibit what we make in our economy, what we grow and the services we provide,” said the PM. He said this information was meant to be presented to as many companies as possible and to a wide range of individual visitors.



The premier said whether those attending had been would-be buyers or sellers, would-be entrepreneurs or students, everyone had something to gain by being at the Trade Fair.

On behalf of government, Dlamini expressed deep appreciation to all the exhibitors for the attractive and informative exhibition displayed.



“I believe that our visitors were impressed, not only by the variety and quality of goods and services on display, but also by the ingenuity and resourcefulness that exists among the many companies, institutions and individual entrepreneurs exhibiting at this Trade Fair,” the PM said.