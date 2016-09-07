WOMAN COLLAPSES, DIES IN FRONT OF HER CHILDREN

MBABANE – Two minors were left traumatised after their mother collapsed and died in front of them.



The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 6pm in Nkwalini, Zone 3.

Lungile Magwaza (38) collapsed while on her way to make a mobile money transaction at a nearby shop.

Narrating the story, Magwaza’s brother-in-law, Colani Dladla, said those who saw her collapse said froth came out of her mouth immediately after she hit the ground.

She was going to make a mobile money transaction after the mobile money vendor refused to allow her 17–year-old daughter to make the transaction because she was a minor.

The daughter called her mother, asking her to come and make the transaction herself.



The woman is said to have took her two daughters, aged 12 and eight, with her but along the way on a small path before reaching the mobile money vendor, she collapsed near a Maziya homestead.

The two minors are said to have tried to assist their mother but upon seeing that she was not reacting, they cried out for help and members of the public came and offered help.

Dladla said her sister-in-law was fine before she met her death as she had not reported any sickness, adding that the family was still shocked by her sudden demise.

However, he mentioned that she had high blood pressure though on the day she died, she seemed fine.



Dladla added that yesterday, his mother and brother (deceased woman’s husband) travelled to Luve to Magwaza’s parental homestead to report her sudden death.

Those who witnessed the whole incident said when Magwaza collapsed, three men found her lying helplessly on the ground after the children had cried out for help.

They then took her closer to a nearby homestead but it is suspected she had already died.

Paramedics also attended to the incident and police were called and they took her body to the morgue.

Magwaza stayed with her three children and husband at Zone 3.

She was born in Luve while her marital homestead is at Magubheleni in the Shiselweni region.

Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the incident and said police were investigating the cause of death.

This is the third incident in two weeks where people have collapsed and died on the spot.

Last week, this publication reported that the Malkerns Station Commander collapsed and died.

On Monday, it was reported that a woman collapsed and died in one of the bars in Hlathikhulu.

When reached for a comment concerning the increase of people who collapse and die, Minister of Health Sibongile Simelane mentioned that causes of sudden death varied, including non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure.