IMBALI GIVES BIRTH AS GIRLS LEAVE UMHLANGA

LOBAMBA – Attempts by parents to stop a suspiciously pregnant 17-year-old pupil from attending the Reed Dance were defeated by her love for the culture.



However, the determination of the Form II pupil of Buseleni only served to confirm her parents’ suspicions as she gave birth at Lobamba Clinic after participating in the event.



The incident happened on the wee hours of last Tuesday, just after the Imbali regiment had been dispersed.

Her newly-born baby was retrieved from the bowels of a pit latrine shortly after birth.



Details of how the baby was delivered were scanty as the maiden is said to have delivered the baby all by herself. The maiden is said to have reported that she was suffering from a stomachache and diarrhoea to her tindvuna before they called the paramedics, who rushed her to the nearby clinic.



Upon arrival at the clinic, she is said to have informed the nurses that she had a running stomach.

While being attended to by the health practitioners, she is said to have requested to go to the toilet to relieve herself as she had earlier reported a bout of diarrhoea.



“We wondered why the pills and the injection that we had given her were not making any difference in her illness after about 45 minutes,” said one of the hospital staff who attended to the maiden upon arrival at the clinic.

To their surprise, when they went to check on the girl after she did not return from the toilet, the clinic staffers said they saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the toilets reserved for females.