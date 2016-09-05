LEGALISE DAGGA SO SD CAN MAKE BILLIONS - MP

MANZINI – Nkilongo Member of Parliament Hans Steffen has suggested that Swaziland legalises dagga as this would triple the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



He said dagga was 25 times more profitable than sugar and that Swaziland should take advantage of the fact that the plant was in abundance in the country, adding that this was a billion Dollar industry.



He added that it was unfortunate that in places like Piggs Peak, people made a lot of money from the dagga plant but did not pay tax for it.

“Everywhere you go when you tell people you are from Swaziland, one of the first things they will comment on is the quality of dagga that is produced in this country. Dagga is like Swaziland’s oil,” he said.



In an exclusive interview, Steffen explained that the dagga plant would bring lots of money into the country and put Swaziland on the map with the number and quality of natural products that could be made using it.



He further explained that these products are specifically made from hemp, which is a strand produced from the dagga plant.

He said hemp could not be produced without planting dagga as each was dependant on the other. “The lack of money in Swaziland is caused by lack of vision. I have been travelling to cape town to help solve this problem,” he further said.



He showcased a number of products that were produced from the hemp strand, which he said he bought during his trip to Cape Town. These included carpet samples, bags, olive oil, and medication in the form of pills, cloth samples, deodorants, boxes and even milk which he said was rich in omega-3. “These products can all be created locally and bear the Proudly Swazi logo,” he stated.

