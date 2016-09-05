POSTPONE SCHOOLS OPENING TO PREVENT DISEASES – TEACHERS

MBABANE – Teachers and head teachers have called on government to postpone schools’ opening because the country is faced with a serious water shortage.



They argued that opening schools without water would possibly lead to an outbreak of diseases among the pupils. The Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) and the Swaziland Principals Association (SWAPA), speaking in separate interviews, said the situation would not work.



Outgoing SNAT Secretary General Muzi Mhlanga said government should postpone the opening of schools. He said this should be done to allow the Ministry of Education and Training to provide mobile toilets.

In the same breath, Mhlanga launched an attack on the Ministry of Education and Training. He said there was poor planning on the side of the ministry as it had been aware of the situation.



“They receive constant updates on the lack of water and have failed to take a decision that would bring a long-lasting solution,” he said.

He noted that most schools did not have pit latrines and that the water available in the capital city was only enough for about four days. He said this would cause poor sanitation, thus propelling contagious diseases among the pupils.



He said this would also spiral to communities and inflate money spent on the drought. “If the school where I am teaching has no water, we usually free the pupils to go home as means of avoiding an outbreak of contagious diseases,” he said.

Mhlanga stated that his organisation was suggesting that schools should not open without the avaibility of water.