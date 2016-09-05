NEW NKHABA MP WANTS TO REVIVE ALL PROJECTS STARTED BY PREDECESSOR

Newly-elected Nkhaba MP Menzi Dlamini hugs his wife Bongile as they celebrate his victory yesterday at their homestead at Ekuvinjelweni. (Pic: Themba Zwane)

EKUVINJELWENI – Menzi Dlamini wants to resurrect all projects left behind by the deceased Nkhaba Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Xolani Mabuza.



Dlamini is the newly-elected MP of the constituency.

He said he would upon occupying office, meet the constituency’s indvuna yenkhundla and bucopho, who would assist direct him on important projects that were left hanging by the deceased MP.



Dlamini has less than two years to work on the projects as the term of current MPs ends in 2018.

“I will first look at plans that the deceased MP had, which include those projects he left unfinished,” said Dlamini.

The new MP said they would evaluate the stages of planning and execution of those projects.



“I will then prioritise his projects and those I plan to implement and take it from there,” said Dlamini.

He said it would be difficult for now to say his prioritised plan of action as he had not yet contacted those in the constituency’s office as there were projects which were very important and he did not know of them as yet.



“Apart from what I do not know, water, electricity, road infrastructure and mobile phone network coverage are among major issues affecting people of Nkhaba Inkhundla,” he said.

Dlamini said water scarcity was at the top of his priority projects as people would travel about five kilometres to fetch water.



“People must use cars to travel long distances and fetch water, which is also not guaranteed if it as safe to drink,” he said.