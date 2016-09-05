SENATOR’S COMPANY PROPERTY TO BE ATTACHED OVER FNB DEBT

MBABANE – The High Court has ordered a deputy sheriff to attach immovable property belonging to a company which is directed by Senator Lungile Gama.



This comes after Gama’s company, TransTech (PTY) LTD, allegedly failed to repay a loan it received from First National Bank (Swaziland) Wesbank.

The property, which the deputy sheriff has been ordered to attach, is to be realised by public auction the sum of E379 223.50 together with interest thereon at the rate of nine per cent per annum calculated from the date of judgment to that of final payment.



The sum includes costs to the applicant which it recovered by the court’s judgment dated February 5, 2015 which was granted by Judge Titus Mlangeni in the abovementioned case. The court also wants Gama’s company to pay all other costs and charges of the applicant in the said case, to be hereafter duly taxed according to law, besides all their costs thereby incurred.



The order comes after the bank’s lawyer filed an urgent application where he was inter alia seeking an order that a deputy for the Manzini region or any other person should be authorised and empowered to seize and attach the property and thereafter to dispose of it either by public auction or by private owned treaty.



Alternatively, the bank wants the company to show cause why it should not pay the amount of E379 223. 50 being the current outstanding balance due and payable plus interest at the rate of prime plus one per cent per annum.

“Further pay to the said applicant or its attorney the sum or sums due to it with costs as above-mentioned, and for your so doing this shall be your warrant,” reads part of the court papers.