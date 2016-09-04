EFF’S CRITICISM OF ‘DABBING’ ZUMA BACKFIRES

His Majesty holding the cheque presented to him by Ntombi Matse (L) together with Senzo Hlatshwako during the presentation of cheques by donors for the recently ended SADC Summit held in the country.

MBABANE – Eager to play her part in assisting His Majesty King Mswati III host a successful and historic Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, a donor was shocked to have her E10 000 cheque returned.



The unemployed woman had signed the cheque to His Majesty the King and was disappointed when it was handed back to her on Wednesday.

The cheque is dated August 22, 2016 and was presented to the King the same evening during a donor meeting at Lozitha for the Summit. She also had an opportunity to pose with His Majesty as she made her contribution.



Several businesspeople, individuals and companies from within the country and abroad were in attendance with making their own donations.

On the night, she took time to pose for pictures with the cheque, when she presented it to His Majesty.

Ntombi Matse of Mahwalala was a disappointed woman when she received a call from an officer at the Ministry of Economic Development and Planning, to inform her to come collect her cheque.



Matse is at pains by the reception she has received from the ministry given that being unemployed, she had gone to great lengths to raise the funds. She particularly wanted it to be paid to His Majesty because she had approached a South African businessman, who she identified as Sandile Dlamini, who assisted her.



“I told him that I would hand over the money to the King in response to the call to assist the nation in hosting of the SADC Summit.”

These are the funds she is having difficulty signing over to the SADC Summit Mobilisation Committee. The ministry of economic planning and development was the principal institution in planning for the summit.