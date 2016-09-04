BILL GIVES MZUTHINI POWER OVER COPS, ARMY - TUCOSWA

MBABANE – The Correctional Services Bill of 2015 will create a serious clash between the leaders of the armed forces if it were to be passed in its current form.



This is due to the fact that the Bill, currently before the House of Assembly, gives Isaiah Mzuthini Ntshangase powers, at some point, to issue commands to police and soldiers during a joint operation initiated by His Majesty’s Correctional Services.



Quinton Dlamini, the President of the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA), feared that the Bill would take away the powers of Sobantu Dlamini, the Army Commander and Isaac Magagula, the National Commissioner of Police.



He cited Section 16 (1) of the proposed Correctional Services Bill of 2015 as very problematic.

Reads the Section: “For the performance of the duties under this Act, where circumstances so require, the Commissioner General, may request the assistance of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force, the Royal Swaziland Police Service, the Swaziland National Fire and Emergency Services and any other service provider as the Commissioner General deems fit. “



The bone of the contention is subsection two which reads: “The disciplined force or services referred to in Subsection (1) shall, when so employed, be under the command and direction of the Commissioner General or such officer of the Correctional Services as the Commissioner General may so designate.”



Edgar Hillary, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has tabled the Bill, while Deputy Speaker Esther Dlamini motivated it in her capacity as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, responsible for the affairs of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.