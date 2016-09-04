JUDGES NOW PAY E153 FOR RENT

MBABANE – Rent for judges living in the Judges’ Complex in the Dalriach suburb of Mbabane has been significantly decreased from the E8 000 per month.



Government now charges the judges an amount of E153 per month for occupying a mansion in the village.

This move has also pleasantly shocked some of the judges who live in the village.



This development comes in the wake of a complaint by some of the judges who previously said living in the village was too expensive for them.

An expert in commercial house rentals said the market value for leasing out each of the houses in the judges’ complex could cost up to E40 000 per month.



This is due to their exclusive location and the up market finishing’s for the houses.



subsidised



Celumusa Tembe, NAPSAWU Secretary General, said all civil servants pay subsidised rentals in government houses.

“The only problem we have is the housing allowance, which amounts to E650 for civil servants and to thousands for politicians like ministers. We want to be paid a housing allowance that is equivalent to that of ministers.”



Evart Madlopha, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, said all civil servants paid rentals that amount between E26 from a small house and E153 for any big house.

He said this arrangement has been in existence since time immemorial.